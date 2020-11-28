Police department to get Rs 100 crore for modernisation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said the police department will be provided Rs 100 crore for modernisation.He was speaking after inaugurating the building of the Forensic Science Laboratory and laying the foundation stone for the Police Samudaya Bhavan, in Madivala, on Friday.

“It is very important to modernise the police department to keep pace with the changing times. In the coming budget, the government will allocate Rs 100 crore to modernise the police department by using the latest technologies,” he said, adding that it will help strengthen the police in investigating crimes effectively. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the police department was planning to receive complaints related to cybercrime at the police control room.

“We are in talks with RBI officials to facilitate blocking of account numbers of both the victim and accused, as soon as the crime is reported to the police. We are trying to come up with a plan where the public can dial 100 and report cybercrimes, so that swift action can be taken,” he said. Further, Bommai said the state has the most advanced forensic laboratory. “The new facility has digital narcotic detection and cybercrime laboratories,” he added.