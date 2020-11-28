STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two special trains to be extended due to festival rush

To cater to the festival rush, two new special trains to Gorakhpur and Mumbai and one existing festival special train to Pragyaraj will be extended till early next year.

Published: 28th November 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To cater to the festival rush, two new special trains to Gorakhpur and Mumbai and one existing festival special train to Pragyaraj will be extended till early next year. This includes the Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Special Express (Train No.05023) departs from Gorakhpur at 8.55am on Tuesdays. In the return direction, Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur Special Weekly Express (Train No.05024) departs from Yesvantpur at 11.40 pm on Thursdays.

Another special between Mumbai and Coimbatore will pass via Bengaluru. The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Coimbatore Special Expess (Train No.01013) departs from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.35 am daily to reach KSR Bengaluru at 10.25 pm the next day. It will start on on December 1. In the return direction, Coimbatore-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special Express (Train No.01014) departs from Coimbatore at 8.55 am daily and reaches KSR Bengaluru at 3.45 pm. Its first service will be on December 3.  

Special train services to Pragyaraj to continue
The Prayagraj-Yesvantpur Weekly Superfast Express Special has been extended between December 6 and January 3, 2021. In the return direction, it has been extended between December 9 and January 6, 2021.

