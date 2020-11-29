BJP, JDS bonhomie may extend to MCC polls

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Stoking speculation that the JDS and BJP may come together at the Mysuru City Corporation, like they did for the Mandya DCC Bank election, a regional party leader said that all is not well between the JDS and Congress, which are ruling the city corporation after forming a coalition. The MCC is headed for the mayoral election in January.

During the Mandya DCC Bank elections recently, though the Congress had the highest number of nominees, the JDS partnered with BJP to hand over power to the saffron party, dumping their old coalition partner. At the MCC, the Congress and JDS are in an agreement to share the Mayoral post cyclically and it is now with JDS corporator Tasneem.

At an interaction here on Saturday, JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh indicated that not all is well between the coalition partners at MCC and the mayor has lost her peace of mind. “Despite our long-existing alliances in the region, Congress has been causing us trouble. The mayor complained to me that they are not letting her run the corporation,” he said. Asked whether the alliance would continue, he only said that one has to wait and watch.