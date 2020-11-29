STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSY’s secy booked for attempting suicide

Santhosh's wife Jahnavi told the media that he has no problems in the family, but had been under stress since a few days and, on Friday, he did not talk much to anyone.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s political secretary NR Santhosh, who is being treated at M S Ramaiah Hospital after he attempted suicide on Friday, was moved to a ward on Saturday after his condition improved.

Santhosh’s wife Jahnavi told the media that he has no problems in the family, but had been under stress since a few days and, on Friday, he did not talk much to anyone. “He came home around 6pm, went to a room and was reading a book.

When I entered the room to call him for dinner, he was completely unconscious. I called my uncle and we rushed Santhosh to hospital. Santhosh used to take sleeping tablets sometimes when he was unable to sleep,” she said.

Based on a memo by hospital authorities, Sadashivanagar police have registered FIR against Santhosh under IPC Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide, punishable with simple imprisonment for up to a year). Although the Mental Health Care Act looks at such attempts as due to “severe stress”, Section 309 of the IPC still continues to be invoked. 

Naresh Shetty, president of MS Ramaiah hospital, said in the press release, “Santhosh was brought to the hospital at 8.30pm and he had consumed sleeping pills. Appropriate treatment was administered and all investigations were carried out. He has been taking sleeping pills occasionally for sleep disturbance. His condition is stable. He may be discharged in a couple of days based on his health status.” 

