Caste won’t play a role in bypolls, we’ve begun work: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Since DK Shivakumar took over as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president in March this year, the party has lost the Assembly bypolls in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira. Being a leader from the Vokkaliga community, he was expected to deliver both the constituencies, situated in South Karnataka and dominated by voters from the community.

After the facile losses, the party now faces a new, steeper challenge in the Assembly bypolls to Maski and Basavkalyan, which are in North Karnataka and have a sizeable Lingayat population. Making it tougher for Congress, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s has announced the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Board and is planning an OBC tag for Lingayats. Shivakumar spoke to The New Sunday Express on the bypolls and more during an interview. Here are the excerpts.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Board and is planning an OBC tag for Lingayats. How do you respond?

I don’t want to respond to this as an individual. However, the Congress will hold a meeting to discuss different issues, including this, on November 30 and respond collectively as a party.

You lost both the bypolls in the Vokkaliga strongholds of RR Nagar and Sira.

Sira has about 40 per cent of Vokkaliga population and RRNagar around 25 per cent. But I don’t believe that caste was a factor in the elections. We have introspected on these losses and we will do it again on November 30.

In 2018, both Maski and Basavakalyan were with Congress. Can you retain the seats, considering that the Lingayat population is over 55,000 in both constituencies?

The caste factor will not work in these by-elections, and I don’t believe in caste. Party principles, programmes, candidates and many other factors will play a role during elections. We have already started working at Maski and Basavakalyan constituencies.

The KPCC has not been reconstituted in the last ten years. Are you going to reconstitute it?

From the time I took over in March, Covid-19 has been an issue. I am visiting different places and meeting party workers and leaders to understand the ground situation. Once I get a sense, I will take up the issue of reconstituting KPCC.

There has been a talk of employing brand consultants and managers to help Congress in Karnataka. What do you say?

Nowadays brand consultants and experts are available to decide on many issues. They tell you what dress to wear, how to organise the party, how to list out the priorities in programmes and many other issues. We have also heard of event managers who can effectively organise events and even organisations. If such suggestions are made in the party, I am open to it.

Congress has been very strong at the grassroots, and Gram panchayat elections are around the corner. What are the preparations being made by Congress?

If anyone wants to be a leader, he has to start with gram panchayat elections. I have started working and I am in Uttar Kannada now, on a tour holding meetings with party workers.