HC frowns on vehicle insurance fraud

Division bench expresses concern over nexus among police, medical professionals, touts 

Published: 29th November 2020 03:27 AM

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has said that fraudulent involvement of motor vehicles covered by insurance policy in accident cases is burgeoning. A division bench of Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav and Justice P Krishna Bhat expressed concern over the nexus between the police, medical professionals and touts, after it found that a motor vehicle covered by insurance policy has been planted as an offending vehicle to secure compensation, 103 days after the accident. And the vehicle owner was none other than the younger brother of the deceased.

In view of this, the bench dismissed an appeal filed by the family of members of the deceased against their claim petition dismissed by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. The Tribunal did not believe that the offending vehicle caused the accident.

The counsel of the appellants argued that the chargesheet was filed by the police against the offending vehicle and that the insurance company had not challenged it. Therefore, this court has to hold that the vehicle was involved in the accident, he argued.

The bench said that if the insurance companies are saddled with the burden of challenging the chargesheets filed throughout the country without there being no clear mandate under the Motor Vehicles Act to do so, their work will be seriously crippled. They will not be able to do their insurance business without enhancing the premium, thereby further burdening the owners of motor vehicles, it said.

 “We are afraid, we would be only confusing the already befuddled members of the Tribunal further by accepting the arguments of the appellants’ counsel in this aspect,” the bench noted. In the appeal, Mahadevi and two others from Vijaypur questioned the Tribunal’s judgment on March 31, 2016. In the accident that occurred in 2013, Shrishail Kore died due to the car driver’s rash and negligent driving.

HC: SC/ST panel can’t entertain land pleas

Bengaluru: The HC has ruled that the Karnataka Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Commission is not empowered to entertain petitions seeking restoration of land. The panel does not have these powers as per the provisions of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act, 1978, it said. Justice M Nagaprasanna said that the Commission is not created under the relevant Act as an appellate authority over the orders passed by the Assistant Commissioner. Hence, the remedy of appeal is only through the Deputy Commissioner, the judge said.

