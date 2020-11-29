STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No change of guard in Karnataka: Nalin Kumar Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday insisted that no discussion had taken place on a change of guard in the state and that no one has raised such a question.

Published: 29th November 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 03:29 AM

Nalin Kumar Kateel

Nalin Kumar Kateel (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday insisted that no discussion had taken place on a change of guard in the state and that no one has raised such a question. When reporters pressed him in this regard at a press meet here, he shot back questioning whether the party’s national president or the party core committee had made any remark about changing the CM. 

On the issue of party leaders lobbying for ministerial berths, he said there is nothing wrong in people aspiring to become ministers, but said that it will ultimately be decided by the CM and party high command.

To a query on bringing Veerashaiva-Lingayats under the OBC list, Kateel said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has clarified on the issue. Referring to pro-terror graffiti found in Mangaluru, the BJP chief said police should immediately arrest people behind the ‘anti-national’ act and take stern action against them. “We will not allow such things to happen anywhere in the state,” he stressed. On the upcoming gram panchayat elections, Nalin Kumar said candidates supported by the party will win 80% of the seats. 

‘BSY will complete term’
Chitradurga: Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Saturday said B S Yediyurappa will continue to be Chief Minister for rest of the term and dismissed as rumour any talk of change in leadership. He told media persons that Yediyurappa will complete the term as CM and added that there are no differences in the party.

