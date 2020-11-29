STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Political twist to suicide bid by CM’s secretary NR Santhosh

However, the BJP termed it as an attempt to politicise the issue and tarnish the party’s image. 

Published: 29th November 2020 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

NR Santhosh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The suicide bid by Chief Minister’s political secretary N R Santhosh has taken a political turn with the Congress alleging that he was under some kind of pressure, and demanded a detailed probe. However, the BJP termed it as an attempt to politicise the issue and tarnish the party’s image. 

Santhosh, meanwhile, is recovering in hospital. “He may be discharged from hospital in a day or two,’’ said Dr Naresh Shetty, president, MS Ramaiah hospital. CM B S Yediyurappa had visited the hospital on Friday night. 

Santhosh’s suicide bid: Cong seeks probe

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar claimed that Santhosh was under pressure as there was a complaint against him in connection with some video footage and called for a detailed probe to establish the cause for the suicide attempt. But he did not reveal what the video contained. “I don’t know what it is about, but I have been briefed by some media persons about it.

Maybe he was embarrassed and probably attempted suicide fearing a backlash,” the KPCC president told reporters in Sirsi. Shivakumar said that about four months ago, Santhosh made a video and sent it to a BJP MLC who is said to have handed it over to party leaders. The Congress leader, however, did not name the

MLC or elaborate on the video. “Everything cannot be revealed before the media. An inquiry should be ordered into the matter to establish the truth”, he said. Stat e Congress working president Saleem Ahmed too demanded that a special team probe the case. The party will stage protest if the government fails to order a probe, he added. While the police have registered a case and initiated a probe, Santhosh’s wife Janhavi said,

“He has been under pressure for the last one year due to political upheavals.’’ Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other ministers hit back at the Congress for making ‘unfounded allegations’ and asked Shivakumar to hand over the video that he referred to, for the police investigation. Shivakumar’s remarks drew a sharp reaction from a number of BJP leaders.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who was in Hassan, said it is not fair for Shivakumar to make baseless statements against Santhosh, while Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa and Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar termed the comments as an attempt to ‘mislead’ people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NR Santhosh suicide
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp