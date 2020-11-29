Report from commission a must: Siddaramaiah on Veerashaiva-Lingayat OBC tag

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the state government cannot go ahead with its plans on recommending the OBC tag to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community without seeking a report from the Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission. The government seems to have not taken the Commission seriously, he said.

Speaking to reporters in the city, Siddaramaiah said one should not forget that there is a Backward Classes Commission in Karnataka, and that any decision on addition or deletion of castes from the OBC category has to only be taken after getting a report from the Commission. The Commission will conduct a study and submit its report, he said.

The former CM said he is neither for nor against the inclusion of Veerashaiva-Lingayat in the OBC category. “Whoever is socially backward, should be given the OBC tag, for which a study is required,’’ he said. When asked about the Karnataka government deferring the matter at the last minute, Siddaramaiah said the government must have done so as the BJP high command might have not agreed with Chief Minister Yediyurappa.