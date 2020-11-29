STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Water level in Mahadayi down due to diversion by Karnataka, claims Goa CM

Recently, Shankargouda Patil had met Sawant in Panjim and held discussions on various social and economic issues related to both states.

Published: 29th November 2020 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Mahadayi river

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Claiming that the water level in the Mahadayi river had receded due to diversion of water by Karnataka through the Kalasa-Banduri nala, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said there is no question of any out-of-court settlement in the water-sharing dispute.

Despite attempts being made by the Karnataka government to find an amicable solution, the Goa CM clearly stated that his government will not get into any kind of negotiations with neighbouring Karnataka outside the Supreme Court on the Mahadayi issue.

Dr Sawant’s statement that his government is against an out-of-court settlement of the Mahadayi issue comes days after Shankargouda Patil, Karnataka’s representative in New Delhi, issued a statement that the Goa CM was keen on an amicable solution to any issue related to strengthening relations between the two states. Recently, Shankargouda Patil had met Sawant in Panjim and held discussions on various social and economic issues related to both states.

Speaking to the media in Goa, the CM said he had also clarified the stand of his state on Mahadayi to party national general secretary C T Ravi, who is in charge of Goa. The Goa government has already filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Karnataka alleging that the latter diverted Mahadayi water through Kalasa nala.

However, Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who spoke to TNIE recently, had stated that the Goa government filed a false contempt petition and that the neighbouring state will certainly get a jolt in the court. “The Karnataka government never violated the orders of Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal or Supreme Court in the Mahadayi issue,’’ Jarkiholi had stressed.

The contention of the Goa government in its petition to the apex court that Karnataka demolished the check-wall constructed in Kalasa nala to divert Mahadayi water illegally is false. Soon after the Supreme Court orders, Karnataka raised a huge wall in Kalasa nala (at the Mahadayi project site in Kanakumbi) to halt the flow of Mahadayi river water. Several teams had visited the spot to inspect the wall after it was built, Jarkiholi said, adding that it was unfair of the Goa government to contend that Karnataka had diverted water by demolishing the wall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahadayi river Karnataka Goa
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp