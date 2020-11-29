Winter Session to debate ‘One Nation, One Election': Vishweshwar Kageri

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The winter session of the state legislature to be held from December 7 to 15 will debate the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ on the last two days.

Speaking to mediapersons on the assembly proceedings, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said they have decided to have a serious debate on this idea that was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Speakers’ conference in Kevadia recently.

To ensure that they have meaningful discussions about all aspects of the idea, the Speaker said he has already held discussions with CM B S Yediyurappa, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, Opposition Leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and Janata Dal (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and sought their cooperation.

He said the session will have all proceedings including the Question Hour and that 10 bills are ready to be tabled in the House. While they will follow all Covid-19 protocols, he said a decision on whether the assembly members, staff and mediapersons need to have a Covid-19 test will be taken after holding talks with health department officials.