12,618 frontline workers on list for vaccine in Vijayapura

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The district administration has submitted a list of 12,618 frontline workers, from the government and private sectors, to the state. Following the government’s directions, the district administration has identified frontline workers, including 7,774 workers from private sector.

Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar told TNIE, “We have collected information of only health warriors of the department of health and family welfare, and we have not got orders to consider Covid warriors from other departments.”

On directions of the Union government to be equipped with sufficient infrastructure to store the Covid vaccine, the district administration has sent a report to the higher authorities, stating that it has 10,610 pieces of equipment, including 100 ice line refrigerators, 83 deep freezers, 1,180 vaccine carriers, 108 cold boxes, 9,136 ice packs and three walk-in-coolers.