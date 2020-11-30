CM secy’s suicide bid may not be over financial issues: DKS

By Express News Service

UDUPI: KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Sunday said here that he has sought a thorough investigation into the alleged suicide attempt of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary and relative N R Santhosh.

“He had no major financial issues, and obviously, there are political reasons behind his suicide bid,” he said. Shivakumar said he does not have the videos that allegedly pushed Santhosh to the edge, but he knew of many deals that Santhosh had in political circles. “Santhosh’s wife too has spoken about political pressure behind his suicide bid,” he added.