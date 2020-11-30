Expansion of Cabinet soon, insists BSY

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday reiterated that the cabinet expansion exercise is on and will take place within the next two to three days.

Addressing media persons after the inauguration of Murughashree museum in the city, he said he will discuss the issue of expansion with the party high command and seek permission.

“The party top brass will decide who will be made minister, “ he said. He, however, refused to comment on whether the remaining of the 17 turncoats, who joined BJP to help form the government, will be inducted into the ministry.

Reacting to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s statement ruling out the possibility of an out-of-court settlement on Mahadayi river water sharing, Yediyurappa said he will hold a meeting with his Goa counterpart in Delhi to discuss the issue, but refused to speak further.

