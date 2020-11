By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Farmers and members of dalit and workers’ organisations in Karnataka will stage a protest in Bengaluru on Monday, joining cause with the thousands protesting at the gates of Delhi against the Centre’s farm Bills.

They have also planned a prolonged protest when the state legislature meets for the winter session from December 7. Karnataka farmers are opposing the Centre’s farm bills and also the State’s move to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act and APMC Act.