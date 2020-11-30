STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt may allow agriculture courses in private colleges

With the land reforms Act allowing anyone to purchase land and people going back to villages amid the pandemic, a further increase in demand for agri-related courses is expected, say experts.

Published: 30th November 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Representational image. (Photo | Express)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Even as the country is wracked by farmers’ protests over controversial farm laws, the Karnataka Government plans to allow private colleges to start agriculture courses in order to meet the increasing demand.

With the land reforms Act allowing anyone to purchase land and people going back to villages amid the pandemic, a further increase in demand for agri-related courses is expected, say experts.

In Karnataka, there are six universities related to farming — University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru, Dharwad, Shivamogga and Raichur, University of Veterinary Sciences in Bidar and Horticulture university in Bagalkot under which 26 government colleges are offering graduation and post-graduation courses. 

One lakh applicants for 4K seats

About 4,000 seats are allowed every year during admission. In 2013, when all these six universities were included under the Karnataka Examinations Authority, the number of applicants increased from an average 25,000 to 35,000. The number has been increasing every year and this year, close to one lakh students applied for the 4,000 seats available. “To meet this demand, either the government has to increase seat intake in its colleges, start new colleges or allow private players.

Since the government does not have sufficient funds to provide infrastructure and human resources, private players can help,’’ said a senior official from the Department of Agriculture who didn’t wish to be named. Agriculture Minister B C Patil told TNIE that there had always been demand for agriculture courses in Karnataka. “In Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states, governments are allowing private players to run colleges with agriculture courses.

They have one university and all these private colleges are affiliated to them. We also have similar plans,’’ he said, adding that even in urban areas, youngsters are showing interest in agriculture. In 2009, the State government had passed the Universities of Agricultural Sciences Bill that allowed private affiliated colleges. But nothing much was done till 2017.

In 2017, the government called private colleges to apply for affiliation and six institutes applied, of which three were eligible. One of the criteria was to have 75 acres of farm land as per the Technical Committee recommendations. But for various reasons it did not take off. Speaking to TNIE, A B Patil, former Registrar, UAS (Bengaluru), said, “Now that the land reforms will also help people to buy land and with many youngsters interested in agriculture and moving back to villages, there will be many agripreneurs and agriculture may become an industry.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka agriculture courses
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp