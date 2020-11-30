Santhosh to be discharged today, police lie in wait

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Political Secretary and relative N R Santhosh, who attempted suicide and admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital on Friday, has completely recovered.

Dr Sanjay Kulkarni, who is the treating doctor, said on Sunday that Santhosh will be discharged on Monday. The Sadashivanagar police have taken up a case and kept track of updates from the hospital.

Once Santhosh is discharged, his statement will be recorded to ascertain the exact reason behind his suicide attempt, said an investigating officer. Santhosh allegedly took an overdose of sleeping pills on Friday and was rushed to the hospital.

At the hospital, police personnel have been deployed to control the crowds. His suicide attempt has taken a political turn with the Congress demanding a detailed probe. Santhosh’s wife Jhanvi had said that he was under immense pressure since the BJP government came to power last year.