Babri Masjid demolition case: BSY, BJP leaders hail verdict, Congress seeks review

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders hailed the CBI Special Court’s verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case on Wednesday as a triumph of truth and justice. “Truth has emerged victorious. I was also part of the movement and I am personally very happy with the verdict. Many people were waiting for it with bated breath. This is the latest example to prove that fighters will always emerge triumphant,” said Yediyurappa soon after the verdict.

He credited the senior party leaders for their relentless fight. A host of BJP leaders, from state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel to ministers to MLAs, welcomed the verdict. Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge said it is unfair to say the accused did not have a role to play, despite evidence. Even as KPCC president D K Shivakumar refrained from comment, Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah called the verdict ‘unfortunate’. He insisted the Centre and UP government should appeal before the SC.