Bypolls small test, party has won bigger battles: CT Ravi

The newly-appointed BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said Sira or Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll results will not have any impact on state government.

Published: 01st October 2020 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 03:12 PM

BJP workers welcome newly-appointed National General Secretary CT Ravi at the party headquarters, in Bengaluru

BJP workers welcome newly-appointed National General Secretary CT Ravi at the party headquarters, in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The newly-appointed BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said Sira or Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll results will not have any impact on state government. “This is just a small test, we already won a bigger one last year,’ ‘he said. He reiterated that he prefers to work in organisation than being in the state government.“We are not taking any election lightly as every poll is a challenge for us. There are many aspirants for all these bypolls.

Our state core committee will select and send the list to Parliamentary Committee, who will give final approval. We will support whoever is contesting,’’ he told reporters at the party office in Bengaluru. The party won 12 out of 15 assembly constituencies in the bypolls last year and compared to those elections, this bypoll is ‘like smaller exams,’’ he said. 

He said it is important for the party to win Sira as the BJP has never won in the constituency unlike RR Nagar and other constituencies.  “Winning Sira will help us strengthen our party.” Ravi said his responsibility keeps changing, but the ‘kaaryakartha’ feeling is permanent. “I have worked from panchayat booth and reached here. If I am given an option to work in the government or in the party, I will choose the party first. BJP is a cadre-based party. Party workers can become the head of the party unlike Congress, which is headed by members from one family,’’ he added. Ravi had earlier stated that he is willing to resign if the party asks him to do so during the reshuffle.

Surya defends terror remark 
Bengaluru: Defending his statement on Bengaluru becoming a terror hub, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday said Bengaluru needs a National Investigation Agency unit, and will be included in the next notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Surya told reporters, “There is match-fixing between the Congress and SDPI. This is why Congress is opposing an NIA office in Bengaluru. Congress leaders did not have the courage to condemn the SDPI after DJ Halli violence.

I need not learn from them about my city,’’ he said, responding to criticism from Congress leaders for his remarks on Bengaluru as a terror hub. “Going by recent incidents, we have submitted a memorandum for an NIA office in Bengaluru. It is our responsibility to keep our city safe.”  

