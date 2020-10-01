Karnataka bypoll campaign during COVID: Leaders hope to stay safe

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: As the Covid shadow overhangs the November 3 bypolls to Sira and RR Nagar constituencies, politicians face the challenge of running a safe campaign, especially with cases on an upward spiral. The pandemic has pushed them on the backfoot, as the very essence of democratically fought elections lies in the leader reaching out to constituents.

The scare is especially greater since Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP State Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, JDS leader HD Revanna and many other leaders tested positive and have only just recovered.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has to keep his age in mind, and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has serious health issues, has been advised to keep away from gatherings.

Bengaluru, with 2.28 lakh cases, is fast emerging as the corona capital of the country, and R R Nagar, where bypolls are due, has alone crossed the 15,000-mark (12 per cent of cases reported in Bengaluru in the past 10 days).

This has put netas in a fix.In these changed times, the BJP, Congress and JDS are exploring maximum use of social media platforms and other modes to reach out to voters.

They know that this election involves more than just picking candidates and mobilising resources and manpower; they will have to deliver their punch on digital platforms.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has decided not to come out without a shield, and is very particular about keeping social distance, while D K Shivakumar, who was rushed to hospital recently, is also wary. Gowda, who has remained indoors over the past few months, has started interacting with leaders on phone and Zoom to discuss the party organization.

Both the seats going to polls are in Vokkaliga-dominated areas, and the JDS is keen to retain Sira and also wrest RR Nagar, and has turned to e-campaigning.

The KPCC, that successfully used digital streaming for Prathigna Diwas, the oath-taking ceremony of Shivakumar, is expanding its reach to its cadres with the use of Facebook, Zoom, Google Net and WhatsApp, besides video campaigns.KPCC IT cell chief Priyank Kharge said that campaigning while maintaining social distance norms, is the greatest challenge.

He said the Congress is looking at higher penetration for the success of its propaganda, and its own narrative to win voters.

Digital campaigning is an integral part of election strategies in future, and everyone wants to do well on digital platforms, he added.

The BJP has the advantage of a head start, as it has been using social media platforms to take its programmes to the people, and for party organisation activities, and is set to step up its campaign in both the constituencies.

State BJP general secretary Siddaraju said a meeting will be held to discuss its bypoll strategy and also the use of social media. He said the party will get directions from the high command on the use of digital platforms.

JDS leader Sa Ra Mahesh said it is difficult to campaign, as the health of both leaders and voters is at stake.

He said the party will explore all possible modalities to use social media to reach out to voters, train party cadre at the booth level and also upload speeches of Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy, seeking support for the party candidates.