Next round of bypolls soon: Maski, Basavakalyan, Belgaum

BENGALURU: After the Election Commission’s announcement to hold elections in Sira and RR Nagar, all three parties have started the race to prep for the next round of bypolls in the assembly segments of Maski and Basavakalyan, and parliamentary segment Belgaum.Chief Election Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar told TNIE, “We received court orders on Monday on the Maski election, and a decision on the date of election will be taken soon by the Election Commission.’’

Basavakalyan constituency, where Congress MLA B Narayana Rao passed away, has still not been reported by the legislature secretariat to the Election Commission. After this, the proposal is sent to New Delhi and a decision taken on the dates. But the three parties have already started mobilising their units in these segments.

“Both Basavakalyan and Maski were Congress seats. We have started discussions and preparations. The Congress candidate won Basavakalyan by about 18,000 votes last time,” said KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre. He said the party is ready for the Belgaum parliamentary bypoll too. BJP leader Go Madhusudhan said the party will wait for the announcement and will soon start ground preparations in these constituencies.