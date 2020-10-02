STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another big Covid spike puts Karnataka in No. 2 spot, after Maharashtra

Three days after the state saw its biggest single-day spike of 10,453 cases, Thursday saw yet another surge with 10,070 more people testing positive.

COVID testing

A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three days after the state saw its biggest single-day spike of 10,453 cases, Thursday saw yet another surge with 10,070 more people testing positive. The massive daily caseload also pushed up the state’s active cases (currently under treatment) to its highest-so-far figure of 1,10,412, positioning Karnataka at second spot in the state-wise rank in active cases, after Maharashtra (2,59,033 cases).

Bengaluru too witnessed a surge with 4,853 people contracting the virus. The state tally now stands at 6,11,837 cases.Of the 130 deaths reported, a two-year-old girl from Bengaluru succumbed to the virus. She suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), fever, cough and breathlessness. She was admitted on September 13 in a designated hospital and passed away three days later. This takes the total death toll to 8,994 cases. 

Those aged above 60 and who succumbed to the virus account for 6.3% of the deaths, followed by those aged between 51 and 60, comprising 2.8 per cent of the deaths. Karnataka’s positivity rate has been steadily falling. As on Thursday, it stands at 12.24%, having consistently declined from 12.54% on September 27, 12.34% on September 28, 12.33% on September 29, and 12.27% on September 30. The state’s mortality rate too is on a steady decline since September 27, dropping to 1.46% of Thursday.

