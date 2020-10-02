Cabinet for new ordinances on land reforms, APMC laws

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With important bills on amendments to the APMC Act and the Land Reforms Act stuck in the Legislative Council, and the Industrial Disputes Act defeated during voting, the State Cabinet on Thursday decided to issue fresh ordinances. They will then be sent to the Governor for immediate approval. Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa chaired the 18th cabinet meeting with just 17 of his ministers as 11 ministers were either absent due to Covid-19 protocols or they were away on tour.

Those who skipped the meeting were Deputy CMs Govind M Karjol and Laxman Savadi and ministers Basavaraj Bommai, K S Eshwarappa, R Ashoka J C Madhu Swamy, Prabhu Chavan, Shashikala Jolle, H Nagesh, Shrimanth Patil and K Gopalaiah. The government had earlier passed ordinances and had presented the amendment bills in the monsoon session of the legislature, which concluded last Saturday.

Cong opposed to fresh ordinances

While the bills were passed in the Assembly, the government suffered a setback in the Council, where the combined strength of the Opposition Congress and JDS is more than the ruling BJP. The Industrial Disputes amendment bill was put to vote and defeated with 21 members voting against it while only 14 voted for it. The Opposition also stalled the government’s efforts to get the APMC amendment bill and the Land Reforms amendment bill passed in the Upper House as it was adjourned sine die after the debate dragged on past midnight.

The Congress, which had opposed the bills in the House, had also approached the Governor earlier this week to urge him not to give his assent to fresh ordinances if the government plans any such move. Among the other important issues discussed at Thursday’s cabinet meeting included approvals for the special police recruitment from through sports quota, allocation of Rs 25 crore for minority education, amendment to the Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Recruitment rules and administrative approval for the purchase of safety kits for labourers registered under the labour construction board at a cost of Rs 40 crore through e-procurement. The issue of reopening of schools and colleges was also discussed in the meeting. Among the other important issues discussed included approvals for the special police recruitment through sports