STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cabinet for new ordinances on land reforms, APMC laws

The government had earlier passed ordinances and had presented the amendment bills in the monsoon session of the legislature, which concluded last Saturday.

Published: 02nd October 2020 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

CM BS Yeddiyurappa

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With  important bills on amendments to the APMC Act and the Land Reforms Act stuck in the Legislative Council, and the Industrial Disputes Act defeated during voting, the State Cabinet on Thursday decided to issue fresh ordinances. They will then be sent to the Governor for immediate approval. Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa chaired the 18th cabinet meeting with just 17 of his ministers as 11 ministers were either absent due to Covid-19 protocols or they were away on tour.

Those who skipped the meeting were Deputy CMs Govind M Karjol and Laxman Savadi and ministers Basavaraj Bommai, K S Eshwarappa, R Ashoka J C Madhu Swamy, Prabhu Chavan, Shashikala Jolle, H Nagesh, Shrimanth Patil and K Gopalaiah. The government had earlier passed ordinances and had presented the amendment bills in the monsoon session of the legislature, which concluded last Saturday.

Cong opposed to fresh ordinances

While the bills were passed in the Assembly, the government suffered a setback in the Council, where the combined strength of the Opposition Congress and JDS is more than the ruling BJP. The Industrial Disputes amendment bill was put to vote and defeated with 21 members voting against it while only 14 voted for it. The Opposition also stalled the government’s efforts to get the APMC amendment bill and the Land Reforms amendment bill passed in the Upper House as it was adjourned sine die after the debate dragged on past midnight.

The Congress, which had opposed the bills in the House, had also approached the Governor earlier this week to urge him not to give his assent to fresh ordinances if the government plans any such move. Among the other important issues discussed at Thursday’s cabinet meeting included approvals for the special police recruitment from through sports quota, allocation of Rs 25 crore for minority education, amendment to the Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Recruitment rules and administrative approval for the purchase of safety kits for labourers registered under the labour construction board at a cost of Rs 40 crore through e-procurement. The issue of reopening of schools and colleges was also discussed in the meeting. Among the other important issues discussed included approvals for the special police recruitment through sports

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APMC Act land reforms Karnataka
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp