Great Indian Bustard may lose its habitat in Ballari

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

KARWAR: The critically endangered Great Indian Bustard (GIB) — the largest grassland bird of India — has been almost driven away. The forest department officials at Siruguppa in Ballari district have interfered in their habitat by building watchtowers and waterholes, according to locals and wildlife enthusiasts. However, the officials have refuted the allegations. Fifteen years after the re-discovery of GIBs at Siruguppa, the birds here are facing the threat of losing their habitat again.

“These activities were not necessary as the birds are so sensitive that they will be driven away,” said Santosh Martin, a wildlife enthusiast from Ballari. Dr S K Arun, former honorary wildlife warden of Ballari, said, “The waterholes might attract more predators like dogs, which may feed on the eggs of these birds, which usually hatch on ground.”

According to locals, they have not seen the birds for the past four to five months. “Earlier, the birds were spotted here regularly, but not in the recent days, especially after these buildings came up (referring to the watchtowers). But the forest personnel don’t camp here,” said Umesh, a resident of a village in the surrounding area. Dr Assad R Rahmani, former director, Bombay Natural History Society and Scientific Advisor, Corbett Foundation, who has studied GIB behaviour across the country, said, “This is the breeding time for GIBs.

Such human interference will drive them away. Now, we do not know whether they have found an alternative habitat to breed or not.But if things are rectified in Siruguppa, some of them might return.” GIBs in Siruguppa are significant, considering their dwindling number. The region, according to Dr Rahmani, has less than 10 birds, but it is important considering the total number of GIBs whose numbers range between 80 and 120 in the country.

However, the forest department rubbished the allegations saying that “the birds have not left the habitat”. According to a study by the department, the birds were sighted even after the construction of watchtowers. “They are around here. We have sighted GIBs many times. There might be about four birds. We cannot say they are always here,” said Siddaramappa, DCF, Ballari.

Webinars, awareness campaigns to be held as part of Wildlife Week

Bengaluru: This year, to celebrate Widlife Week, the State forest department will conduct virtual seminars and awareness campaigns from October 2-8. The theme of this year’s Wildlife Week is saving the last surviving vultures of Ramanagara. Virtual quizzes and seminars are being organised by the heads of each of the five tiger reserves and the forest department head office. Wildlife photography competitions are being organised by Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. Forest officials said, “Little can be done this year as educational institutions are shut. There is no way can students be called. A lot of webinars have been held in the past few days to engage with people and students.”