Independence of wildlife institutions intact: Centre to Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The primary objective of establishing 19 integrated regional offices of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) is to strengthen its outreach in a more coordinated manner through optimum utilisation of resources without impeding in any manner the independence or functional autonomy of Forest Survey of India (FSI), National Tiger Conservation Authority of India (NTCA), Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) or regional office of the ministry.The union government made this submission before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Ashok S Kinagi on Thursday in response to a public interest litigation.