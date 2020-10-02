Karnataka Governor, CM Yediyurappa pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa paid glowing tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation, on his 151st birth anniversary here on Friday.

They also paid their respects to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy too paid homage to the Mahatma and Shastri.

The governor garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Raj Bhavan.

Offering his tribute to Gandhiji, Chief Minister said, "Let us pay our unending respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary who marched on the path of Satyagraha in the glow of truth and non-violence and gifted us freedom."

A programme has been organised at the Congress Bhavan to pay respects to Gandhiji and Shastri, where former union minister and Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge, former union minister K H Muniyappa and MLA Ramalinga Reddy were present.

The BJP and the JD(S) have also organised events to pay their tribute to the two stalwarts, who shaped India.