MLA terms Bhavan project waste of funds, questions 4(g) exemption 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: KR Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh on Thursday questioned the State government’s decision to give 4(g) exemption under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act for the Karnataka Bhavan project at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.At an interaction with reporters here on Thursday, the former minister released a document and questioned the need to go ahead with the Rs 200-crore project and give it 4(g) exemption — the liberty to hand over a project by skipping the tender process, at a time when there is a dearth of oxygen beds and ventilators for Covid patients across the state.

“What is the need to construct the Rs 200-crore Karnataka Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh when many temples and religious places are waiting for renovation? The government’s order says the project would be executed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board while the architecture, landscaping, interior design, engineering design, and technical service worth Rs 10 crore was given to a private firm,” he said.

Mahesh said this took place during the tenure of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri as commissioner of the religious and charitable endowments department. He added that 4(g) exemption is generally applicable in case of any emergency work to skip calling of tenders and avoid delay. However, when TNIE contacted DC Rohini Sindhuri, she denied Mahesh’s allegation, saying the 4(g) exemption for the project was not her decision, but that of the government.