STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

MLA terms Bhavan project waste of funds, questions 4(g) exemption 

Mahesh said this took place during the tenure of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri as commissioner of the religious and charitable endowments department.

Published: 02nd October 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sa Ra Mahesh

By Express News Service

MYSURU: KR Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh on Thursday questioned the State government’s decision to give 4(g) exemption under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act for the Karnataka Bhavan project at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.At an interaction with reporters here on Thursday, the former minister released a document and questioned the need to go ahead with the Rs 200-crore project and give it 4(g) exemption — the liberty to hand over a project by skipping the tender process, at a time when there is a dearth of oxygen beds and ventilators for Covid patients across the state.

“What is the need to construct the Rs 200-crore Karnataka Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh when many temples and religious places are waiting for renovation? The government’s order says the project would be executed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board while the architecture, landscaping, interior design, engineering design, and technical service worth Rs 10 crore was given to a private firm,” he said.

Mahesh said this took place during the tenure of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri as commissioner of the religious and charitable endowments department. He added that 4(g) exemption is generally applicable in case of any emergency work to skip calling of tenders and avoid delay. However, when TNIE contacted DC Rohini Sindhuri, she denied Mahesh’s allegation, saying the 4(g) exemption for the project was not her decision, but that of the government.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sa Ra Mahesh
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp