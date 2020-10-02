Post Cards on traditional toys of India released virtually

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the occasion of World Postcard Day, a set of 12 postcards themed ‘Toys of India’ was released by the Chief Post Master, Karnataka Circle, Sharda Sampath, at the Meghdoot Auditorium in the city on Thursday.

Post Master Generals across India joined the function virtually on the occasion. The special covers will be available for sale at philatelic bureaus of Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi in the Karnataka Postal Circle and also at the e-post office www.indiapost.gov.in from October 5.