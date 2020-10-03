Barring schools, all open from Oct 15

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has issued guidelines for Unlock 5.0, in keeping with norms released by the Centre, and cinema halls, entertainment parks and swimming pools will open from October 15 outside containment zones.

The decision on reopening of schools will be taken in a graded manner after October 15. The department of primary and secondary education is likely to take a decision on opening of schools and coaching institutions in consultation with the managements. Until then, online and distance learning will continue. Students can attend schools, but only with the written consent of parents. Attendance of the students must be enforced and the Department of School Education and Literacy will come out with Standard Operating Procedur.

Opening of colleges and institutions of higher learning will not be considered as yet, and online classes will continue. Only institutions with research scholars and postgraduate students in science and technology streams requiring laboratories, will be permitted to open from October 15.

Swimming pools will open for sportspersons with SOPs in place. Similarly, cinema halls with 50% seating capacity will also open, along with business to business establishments and entertainment parks.Social gatherings above 100 will be allowed outside containment zones after October 15. However, conditions will apply, like maximum of 50% crowd will be allowed in closed places, with a limit of 200 people. For areas in containment zones, the limit is 100 people. The lockdown in containment zones will remain till October 31. There will be no restriction on interstate and intrastate travel.

Enforcement of rules

The 6-ft distancing norms is to be followed strictly. Those not wearing marks in public places will be fined Rs 1,000 in cities, and Rs 500 in other areas. Spitting in public will be a punishable offence.

In BBMP limits, those violating norms will be liable to be charged under Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and face legal action under Section 188 IPC.