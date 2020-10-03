BJP launches campaign in Sira, attacks Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The BJP officially launched its campaign for the Sira Assembly by-poll with its state president Nalin Kumar Kateel inaugurating a rally at Balenahalli on Friday. He termed Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah as anti-Hindu for reportedly withdrawing cases against SDPI workers, who allegedly attacked Hindus, when he was the chief minister.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said that Siddaramaiah favoured Tipu Jayanti celebrations that affected the sentiments of Hindus and incited communal violence. “He took the side of Tipu to appease the minorities,” he alleged. Defeated candidates of 2018 and 2013 assembly polls, S R Gowda and Bevinahalli K Manjunath, hinted that the ticket should be given to either of them.

Since there was a talk of the party giving the ticket to former JDS leader Rajesh Gowda, son of former Chitradurga MP from Congress C P Mudalagiriappa, the local leaders reportedly expressed their displeasure with Kateel.