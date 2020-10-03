Centre didn’t do justice to Angadi’s family: DK Shivkumar

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The central government did not try to bring the mortal remains of Belagavi MP Suresh Angadi, who was the Union Minister of State for Railways, to Belagavi, though the city has a military base to give him a fitting farewell with full state honours. It was injustice meted out to Angadi’s family, alleged KPCC president DK Shivkumar, here on Friday.

Shivakumar, who was here to inaugurate the Congress Bhavan, said, “Angadi’s family has come out in the open to talk about the politics that was played out two months prior to his death.”

UP, a jungle raj: Siddu

Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government for preventing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from reaching Hathraws, where a Dalit girl was raped and tortured leading to her death, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said that Uttar Pradesh has turned into a jungle raj, where the police rule prevails.