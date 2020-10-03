DVS accuses Opposition parties of misleading farmers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as farmers in Karnataka and other parts of the country continue to protest against the farm Bills, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Friday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of “deliberately misleading” farmers and “instigating” them to protest. There is no proposal before the government to do away with Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) as claimed by opposition parties, the minister said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, Gowda said that the opposition parties have failed to find any flaws in the bills and are trying to spread misinformation among farmers stating that the MSP will be withdrawn and APMC markets will be closed. The changes will liberate farmers from all restrictions and they will be free to sell their produce in APMC markets or outside so that they can get a better price for their produce.

Trying to allay concern among farmers, the minister said the government is fully committed to protecting farmers’ interests. Educated members in farmer families must go through all details of the farm bills and also inform other farmers so that they do not become victims of misinformation campaign by opposition parties that have a political agenda to oppose the changes, he added.