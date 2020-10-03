STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers take the lead, launch own brand

Successful organic farmers will also conduct training, field trials and give tips on cost-effective farming methods to others.

To begin with, some organic farmers have opened a stall at Krishika Samaj in Chamarajanagar | Express

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when anxiety is writ large on the faces of farmers over corporates and private players entering the farm market, a group of farmers have come together to launch their own ‘Namdu’ (Our Own) brand of produce and store. Farm produce will be sold at prices fixed by the grower himself.

This statewide initiative by Amruth Bhoomi Foundation (which was started by late farmer leader Prof M D Nanjunda Swamy), Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and some organic farmers, will have its won supply and market chain to protect the interests of farmers while, at the same time, making high quality organic produce available at affordable prices.

To start with, the Hasiru Sena, Raitha Sangha, Amruth Bhoomi and some organic farmers have opened a stall at Krishika Samaj in Chamarajnagar town on Friday, where farm produce are sold under one roof. 

The store was conceived on Mahatma Gandhi’s Gram Swaraj idea and many farmers, including from Hanur and Male Mahadeshwara Hills region, will find a better market.

Although, about 100 organic farmers have come under the umbrella for now, the movement will be expanded to rope in at least 5,000 farmers in each district in about two years’ time, the farmers say.

Heggavadipura Shivakumar, who grows organic fruits including bananas and guavas, says he has seen demand rise in recent years as people prefer organic foods. “We employ labourers to de-weed and harvest in a traditional manner and use Jeevamrutha organic manure which improves the quality of the produce. Having our own market and brand will put an end to exploitation by middlemen”, he said.

Chukki Nanjundaswamy of Amruth Bhoomi said it is necessary that farmers come up with their own initiatives as governments are in a hurry to take away farmers’ land, bring in corporates and privatise markets. 

The farmers hinted that the prices will be 5-10% more than HOPCOMS and 80% of the proceeds will be deposited in their accounts. Successful organic farmers will also conduct training, field trials and give tips on cost-effective farming methods to others.

