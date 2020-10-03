FMCG cluster to create 5 lakh jobs: Jagadish Shettar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government will hold talks with stakeholders to set up a Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industries cluster in Hubballi-Dharwad which can generate around five lakh jobs. Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said the cluster is being actively pursued by the government to attract investments and generate employment in North Karnataka.

On Friday, the FMCG Vision Group submitted its report, ‘Transform Hubballi-Dharwad: Vision 2020-2025,’ to the minister. The government plans to develop it as a FMCG hub for South India. It will generate turnover in excess of Rs 25,000 crore, the minister said.

In the last budget, the State Government had announced setting-up of the cluster in the district and the Vision Group was constituted to look into the opportunities available and submit a report. The vision group document outlines the need to give impetus for growth in North-Karnataka, according to a statement from the Industries Department.

Ullas Kamat, chairman of the Vision Group for FMCG cluster and Joint Managing Director of Jyothy Labs Ltd, said the cluster development will be proposed in three phases, with each phase seeing investment of Rs 2,500 crore from 50 FMCG companies. Each phase will generate 50,000 jobs, with 80 per cent of them reserved for domiciles, and 50 per cent for women, Kamath stated.