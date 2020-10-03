JDS shortlists three names for RR Nagar bypolls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday shortlisted three names as its probables for the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly bypoll, scheduled to be held on November 3. In a meeting held at Legislature Party Chief H D Kumaraswamy’s residence, the party shorlisted the names of its local workers and block functionaries, instead of the earlier choice of G H Ramachandra.

Bengaluru party president Prakash, RR Nagar block president Betteswamy Gowda and Jnanabharati unit chief Krishnamurthy have been shortlisted. National president and party patriarch H D Deve Gowda will decide on the candidate from the three shortlisted names.

“We have decided to give tickets to loyal party workers. In the last two elections, the JDS had received 50,000 to 60,000 votes. People are tired of both the national parties and we look at it as an opportunity for our party” said Appajigowda, JDS MLC.