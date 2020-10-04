STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Accept caste census: Siddaramaiah to Karnataka govt

He said that if the government refuses to accept the report, Karnataka State Backward Castes Federation members will be forced to hit the streets and he too will support the protest.

Published: 04th October 2020 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged the state government to accept the socio-economic and educational survey, or the caste census, submitted by the state Backward Classes Commission.

He said that if the government refuses to accept the report, Karnataka State Backward Castes Federation members will be forced to hit the streets and he too will support the protest. "There was no question of accepting the report when I was the CM as it was not ready then," he said.

Siddaramaiah said the government had tasked the Commission to conduct the census and 1.88 lakh people were involved in gathering data. "The government spent Rs 162.77 crore on the survey. Based on the information gathered, the commission has prepared a comprehensive report," he said.

The government must accept the report and based on that, the government can formulate reservation policy and other programmes. “I don't know what the report contains. People are speculating about its contents,” he said.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah caste census Karnataka
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp