Accept caste census: Siddaramaiah to Karnataka govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged the state government to accept the socio-economic and educational survey, or the caste census, submitted by the state Backward Classes Commission.

He said that if the government refuses to accept the report, Karnataka State Backward Castes Federation members will be forced to hit the streets and he too will support the protest. "There was no question of accepting the report when I was the CM as it was not ready then," he said.

Siddaramaiah said the government had tasked the Commission to conduct the census and 1.88 lakh people were involved in gathering data. "The government spent Rs 162.77 crore on the survey. Based on the information gathered, the commission has prepared a comprehensive report," he said.

The government must accept the report and based on that, the government can formulate reservation policy and other programmes. “I don't know what the report contains. People are speculating about its contents,” he said.