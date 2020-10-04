BJP picks another leader from Kunchatiga community

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP has picked Chidananda M Gowda, another leader from the Kunchatiga Vokkaliga community and also hailing from Sira, which will see bypolls to the Assembly seat, as one of its candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council elections.

On Saturday, the party announced four candidates, including Gowda, for the council polls. Former MLC S V Sankanuru been been given ticket to contest from West Graduates constituency. Shashil G Namoshi will contest from North- East Teachers constituency and former MLC Puttanna, who left JDS some time back and joined BJP, is the candidate from Bengaluru Teachers constituency.

Chidananda M Gowda, who runs educational institutions in Tumakuru, had contested the Assembly election in 2018 as an independent candidate. “Chidananda Gowda’s support will give a push to the BJP candidate in the Sira Assembly bypoll. Also, Chidananda has enrolled more than 50,000 voters for South-East Graduates constituency,” said a senior BJP leader.