ED summons Bineesh Kodiyeri in drugs case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru, has summoned Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI (M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, on October 6. 

Published: 04th October 2020

Bineesh Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru, has summoned Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI (M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, on October 6. 

The ED will question Bineesh regarding his association with drugs racket accused Mohammed Anoop, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zonal unit, on August 24 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, along with other accused R Ravindran and Anikha D. Anoop is from Kochi and is said to be a close friend of Bineesh.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, sources said that the ED has questioned Anoop, who is lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parapanna Agrahara, during which he reportedly told the officials that Bineesh had funded his restaurant business in Bengaluru. In the guise of running a restaurant, Anoop was allegedly peddling drugs to prominent people in the city.

The ED will look into whether the financial deals between the two are linked to the drugs case. Bineesh has acknowledged his friendship with Anoop, but denied any links with the illegal drug business.

