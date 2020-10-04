Farmers’ apprehensions fully justified: Gowda

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As farmers in Karnataka and several other parts of the country continue to protest against the farm bills, former Prime Minister and JDS president H D Deve Gowda says the farmers’ apprehensions are fully justified and the governments must work towards clearing the air. Questioning the Central Government for pushing through the bills in the Rajya Sabha, Gowda says he had suggested to the government to take two months time to hold further discussions. Excerpts.

Farmers are protesting against the farm bills while the governments in state and Centre insist that the changes will help farmers.

After the bills were passed, the Prime Minister made two important statements — they will continue the Minimum Support Price and that the markets in the states will not be closed even after the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) Bill is approved. They (governments) say farmers’ exploitation will be stopped and a system will be put in place to ensure that money reaches them directly and the Acts will be implemented in a phased manner till people understand the government’s intent. In our state, when CM B S Yediyurappa brought in the amendments to Land Reforms, APMC and Industrial Disputes Acts by issuing ordinances, I held video conferences with our party leaders and also wrote letters to the CM opposing the move. He did not respond and I do not want to discuss it now.

Bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha amid ruckus. Your opening speech in RS was obstructed.

I was not allowed to speak in the House. I asked the government two important points. Why did you bring the Bills in such a hurry when you did not have a majority in the House? I asked them to refer them to the Select Committee or Joint Select Committee. The pandemonium in the RS could have been avoided if the government had allowed discussions. When I was talking, the Deputy Chairman asked me 10 times to finish it. I have the details of the House proceedings and looking into it. What can I do if they obstruct me?

After Land Reforms, APMC and Industrial Disputes Act failed to get through the Legislative Council, the state government is again issuing ordinances. What’s your take?

There was no attempt to present the facts before the people. I remember the time when I was the opposition leader. We had just 24 MLAs, but we used to take all issues before the people. In those days, even the chief ministers were like that. Those days will not come back again. The CM has said that they will implement the amendments by again issuing ordinances. Unfortunately, the pandemic is stopping us from going before the people. I am always with farmers and need an opportunity to explain about their difficulties.

Your views on the apprehensions among farmers?

The governments and all of us must make efforts to clear their apprehensions. Many people and organisations are involved in the agitation, let them continue it. I do not want to comment about anyone.

How important are RR Nagar and Sira bypolls to the JDS? Will you campaign for party candidates?

It is not whether we will win or lose, we will put up our candidates in all constituencies. There is no scope for organising public meetings. We can only do door-to-door campaigning. Since I cannot go for campaigning, I will appeal to people to vote for our party candidates.

The CM seems to have a soft corner for the JDS. He accused Congress of misleading farmers, but said he will not criticise JDS?

After the government was formed, I said we would not destabilise it. We would only work towards strengthening our party. That was one of my first statements. That does not mean we will have an alliance with Yediyurappa. We have seen coalition governments earlier. Kumaraswamy or I have never said that we will destabilise the government. However, during the elections, we will put up our candidates and fight against them.

JDS and BJP are coming together again?

(laughs) ...Can we discuss what happened when we had formed the coalition government in the past? Did we go to Yediyurappa or did he approach us? Even if we explain, people will not believe it. I have

seen enough and there is no point in discussing it.

After 28 years, BJP leaders accused in the Babri masjid demolition have been acquitted. How do you respond?

Can we reject the court order? Otherwise, we can talk about a lot of issues.