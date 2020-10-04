Sandalwood drugs case: Aditya Alva funded rave parties, says CCB; two bizmen held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB), which had issued a lookout notice for Aditya Alva in the Sandalwood drugs case to prevent him from leaving the country, has found that he was funding drug parties and sourcing women from abroad to attract crowds, a senior CCB officer said.

Alva is accused number six in the FIR, registered by the CCB at the Cottonpet police station on September 4 against 12 accused, including actor Ragini Dwivedi under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The officer said, “After interrogating kingpins, learned Alva hosted parties in posh pubs. From his phone call records, we have found that he was in touch with drug peddlers. He used five SIM cards.” On September 15, CCB raided Alva’s sprawling family property — ‘House of Life’ — in Hebbal and seized some incriminating material from the premises.

The son of former JDS minister late Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, he is known to organise high-end parties, sources said. Meanwhile Sanjay Nagar police along with a team of CCB officials on Saturday morning raided an apartment in Dollars Colony and nabbed two more accused Varun, (45) and Vinod, (31), who are businessmen.

Based on a tipoff police searched the flats of the duo and found synthetic drugs. They were later arrested and produced before court. They used to bring drugs from neighbouring states. We are yet to interrogate them further whether they were selling the drug or using it.

Ganja plants worth Rs 2.5 L destroyed

Chitradurga: Excise department officials uprooted and seized 28kg cannabis worth Rs 2.5 lakh in Holalkere on Saturday. Excise inspector Latha said the cannabis was being grown in a 1.2-acre maize field belonging to Kasturappa and Narasimhappa. The plants have been seized and a case has been booked against the owners who are absconding.Joint commissioner of Excise Mohan Kumar, deputy commissioner R Nagashayana, Inspector Shivaharalaiah, raided the plot. The cannabis was about to be harvested, officials said.