STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sandalwood drugs case: Aditya Alva funded rave parties, says CCB; two bizmen held

He sourced women from abroad to attract crowds, says probe agency

Published: 04th October 2020 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Officials with the uprooted ganja plants at Holalkere on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB), which had issued a lookout notice for Aditya Alva in the Sandalwood drugs case to prevent him from leaving the country, has found that he was funding drug parties and sourcing women from abroad to attract crowds, a senior CCB officer said.

Alva is accused number six in the FIR, registered by the CCB at the Cottonpet police station on September 4 against 12 accused, including actor Ragini Dwivedi under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act and the Indian Penal Code.  

The officer said, “After interrogating kingpins, learned Alva hosted parties in posh pubs. From his phone call records, we have found that he was in touch with drug peddlers. He used five SIM cards.” On September 15, CCB raided Alva’s sprawling family property — ‘House of Life’ — in Hebbal and seized some incriminating material from the premises.

The son of former JDS minister late Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, he is known to organise high-end parties, sources said. Meanwhile Sanjay Nagar police along with a team of CCB officials on Saturday morning raided an apartment in Dollars Colony and nabbed two more accused Varun, (45) and Vinod, (31), who are businessmen.

Based on a tipoff police searched the flats of the duo and found synthetic drugs.  They were later arrested and produced before court. They used to bring drugs from neighbouring states. We are yet to interrogate them further whether they were selling the drug or using it.

Ganja plants worth Rs 2.5 L destroyed 
Chitradurga: Excise department officials uprooted and seized 28kg cannabis worth Rs 2.5 lakh in Holalkere on Saturday. Excise inspector Latha said the cannabis was being grown in a 1.2-acre maize field belonging to Kasturappa and Narasimhappa. The plants have been seized and a case has been booked against the owners who are absconding.Joint commissioner of Excise Mohan Kumar, deputy commissioner R Nagashayana, Inspector Shivaharalaiah, raided the plot. The cannabis was about to be harvested, officials said.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandalwood drugs case Aditya Alva CCB
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp