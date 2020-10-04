STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

The midas touch

Belagavi goldsmith is one of the few custodians of this craft, using simple tools to make gold gundgadgis

Published: 04th October 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Tushar A Majukar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Old is Gold,” goes a well-known proverb. Literally, the preservation of a unique craft passed on from one generation to the next, is as precious as the yellow metal. Just as the art of making a traditional gundgadgi out of gold is a rare skill known to a few goldsmiths. They have been accomplishing it the traditional way sans any technology for years now.

Today, gundgadgis are mostly made of silver. While machines have hastened the process of making them both in silver and gold, a generation of goldsmiths, however, do their work with absolute devotion, fashioning exquisite gundgadgis using simple methods. Such is the sacrament of a gundgadgi that it’s a prayer for the goldsmiths creating them.

PICS: Ashishkrishna HP

Gundgadgis have been around for at least 900 years. According to Dr Sarjoo Katkar, an expert in Lingayat studies, when Basaveshwara established the Lingayat tradition in the 12th century, he mandated every Lingayat to wear an Ishtalinga. Since the Linga was to be protected from the elements, the gundgadgi, which resembles a round pot, was introduced to cover the former.

‘Gund’ means round and ‘Gadgi’ means pot. While passing through Jed Galli in Shahapur, Belagavi, one can see Shivanand Jagannath Hubli at work. The 53-year-old goldsmith is one of the few custodians of this craft, using simple tools to make gold gundgadgis. Sitting on his workshop floor, Shivanand hammers at a piece of gold to mould it to a required shape and size.

He says that while there are goldsmiths making gundgadgi out of silver, at least 90 per cent of their work involves machines. “Some goldsmiths also make gundgadgis from gold with the help of machines, but their finished product is not as perfect as handmade,” he adds. The gundgadgis made by Shivanand are noted across the country. Most of his customers are jewellery shop owners, who usually contact him to place orders, and also provide him with the required raw gold pieces. He then works on those pieces and provides the finished product, for which he gets paid.

One of the major aspects of making a gold gundgadgi by hand is the amount of work involved. The laborious process could take days, and there is no margin for error. It’s nothing short of perfection. Shivanand himself takes between three and four days to make one gundgadgi. Also, the special tools needed are rarely available at most markets, resulting in goldsmiths themselves having to produce them.

The Hublis have spent three generations making gold gundgadgis. Karveerappa Veerappa Hubli, Shivanand’s grandfather started making gold gungadgis, which was continued by his son Jagannath, and later on by Shivanand. There are five types of gundgadgis – Shahapurimath, Devangerimath, Ishwarkai, Lingatkai and Chawka – each with its own design. While it is common for most Lingayats to wear silver gundgadgis, a few well-to-do devotees prefer golden gundgadgis.

With every varying design, the requirement of gold also varies. Shivanand says that the gold needed for a Lingatkai is 9 grams, Devangerimath (15 grams), Shahapurimath (17.5 grams), and Ishwarkai (20 grams), while for Chawka it is 100 grams. “A Lingatkai of 9 grams is the lightest gundgadgi made by me, while a Chawka of 170 grams has been the heaviest,” he says.  But despite the differing weight, each hand-made golden gundgadgi comes with its own Midas Touch, of those pious hands that have etched its surface with devotion.     

900  Years 
Gundgadgis have been around for at least the 12th century. Gund’ means round and ‘Gadgi’ means pot 

Artefacts made by Shivanand Hubli are noted across the country

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp