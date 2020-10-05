CBI raids residence of close aide of DK Shivakumar in Hassan, Congress workers protest

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A team of nine officials attached to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Sachin Narayan, the excise baron and close associate of KPCC President DK Shivakumar, on BM Road in Hassan city on Monday.

The officials came in two private vehicles and entered the house at 6.30 am. Sachin Narayan's brother Chetan Narayan and his mother were present when the officials arrived. They continued the search operation till 5.30 pm and reportedly seized documents attached to land, buildings and business. The officials refused to comment in this regard.

It may be recalled that ED sleuths and IT officials conducted a similar raid at the same residence over Narayan's partnership in different companies with DK Shivakumar a year ago.

Condemning the raid, Congress workers took out a protest march in Hassan on Monday. Raising slogans against the Centre, the workers alleged that the CBI officials were acting at the behest of the Union government. The angry workers also staged a rasta roko for a while.