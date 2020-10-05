STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CM Yediyurappa to hold crucial meet of jala nigams

Officers pointed out since many sectors are opening up after the Covid freeze and there is some revenue coming into the state’s coffers, they would get the nod for the projects.

Published: 05th October 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Tungabhadra dam. CM B S Yediyurappa is due to hold a meeting on Monday on major irrigation projects

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has called four back-to- back meetings of important water resource organisations — Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam, Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam and Karnataka Neeravari Nigam — at his official residence Krishna on Monday afternoon, raising hopes that the state government will give the green signal to many major pending works that had been put on hold.

Officials from the water resources department said that there was pressure from the government not to take up major works because of financial constraints brought in by the Covid pandemic.

The works had stalled since March, they said. Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is expected to put his case before the CM to get the clearance for major projects. Monday’s high-powered meeting will be attended by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, additional chief secretary, concerned principal secretaries and other important members.

Officers pointed out since many sectors are opening up after the Covid freeze and there is some revenue coming into the state’s coffers, they would get the nod for the projects.

Water resources department officials said there was pressure from the state government not to take up major works because of financial constraints brought in by the Covid pandemic

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yediyurappa jala nigams water resource organisations
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp