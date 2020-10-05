CM Yediyurappa to hold crucial meet of jala nigams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has called four back-to- back meetings of important water resource organisations — Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam, Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam and Karnataka Neeravari Nigam — at his official residence Krishna on Monday afternoon, raising hopes that the state government will give the green signal to many major pending works that had been put on hold.

Officials from the water resources department said that there was pressure from the government not to take up major works because of financial constraints brought in by the Covid pandemic.

The works had stalled since March, they said. Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is expected to put his case before the CM to get the clearance for major projects. Monday’s high-powered meeting will be attended by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, additional chief secretary, concerned principal secretaries and other important members.

Officers pointed out since many sectors are opening up after the Covid freeze and there is some revenue coming into the state’s coffers, they would get the nod for the projects.

