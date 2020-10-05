Jolt to JDS in Karnataka as ZP members’ spouses jump parties

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The JDS faced a big blow ahead of the Sira bypoll, with Kadugolla community ZP member Girija’s husband joining the BJP on Saturday, and ZP president Latha’s husband Kalkere Ravikumar joining the Congress on Sunday. He hails from the Kuruba community.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah welcomed Ravikumar at the party office. Ravikumar was a strong contender for the JDS ticket, but was disillusioned as the party has reportedly finalised former minister late B Satyanarayana’s wife Ammajamma’s name.

His move came as a boost for the Congress and its nominee, former minister TB Jayachandra, as the party lost Modaluru ZP member Lakshmidevi’s husband Narasimhamurthy to the BJP; he joined the saffron party on Saturday. In fact, the BJP and JDS are expected to bring down Latha from the ZP president’s post by bringing in a no-confidence move against her and voting her out, on October 15.

This gives an indication that the JDS and BJP could go in for a tacit alliance in the ensuing bypoll to Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nag ar ass embly constituencies. There were widespread rumours about Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy coming to an understanding over this during their two recent one-on-one meetings, in the span of a month.

