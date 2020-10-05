STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Jolt to JDS in Karnataka as ZP members’ spouses jump parties

In fact, the BJP and JDS are expected to bring down Latha from the ZP president’s post by bringing in a no-confidence move against her and voting her out, on October 15.

Published: 05th October 2020 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kalkere Ravikumar (centre) being welcomed after he joined the Congress on Sunday. Over 50 workers from JD(S) and BJP from Sira joined the party along with him

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The JDS faced a big blow ahead of the Sira bypoll, with Kadugolla community ZP member Girija’s husband joining the BJP on Saturday, and ZP president Latha’s husband Kalkere Ravikumar joining the Congress on Sunday. He hails from the Kuruba community.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah welcomed Ravikumar at the party office. Ravikumar was a strong contender for the JDS ticket, but was disillusioned as the party has reportedly finalised former minister late B Satyanarayana’s wife Ammajamma’s name.

His move came as a boost for the Congress and its nominee, former minister TB Jayachandra, as the party lost Modaluru ZP member Lakshmidevi’s husband Narasimhamurthy to the BJP; he joined the saffron party on Saturday. In fact, the BJP and JDS are expected to bring down Latha from the ZP president’s post by bringing in a no-confidence move against her and voting her out, on October 15.

This gives an indication that the JDS and BJP could go in for a tacit alliance in the ensuing bypoll to Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nag ar ass embly constituencies. There were widespread rumours about Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy coming to an understanding over this during their two recent one-on-one meetings, in the span of a month.

Ravikumar’s move came as a boost for Congress and its nominee, former minister TB Jayachandra, as the party lost Modaluru ZP member Lakshmidevi’s husband Narasimhamurthy to the BJP.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDS Girija Kalkere Ravikumar
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp