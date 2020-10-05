Karnataka Congress picks three candidates for Council elections
BENGALURU: The Congress state unit on Sunday announced its candidates for three of the four Legislative Council seats that will go for elections on October 28. KPCC president D K Shivakumar gave away the ‘B’ forms to the three candidates — Sharanappa Mattur, Praveen Peter and R M Kuberappa.
Mattur, whose term ended earlier this year, has been renamed the party candidate for the North East Teachers’ Constituency. Mattur, a strong candidate, will take on BJP’s former MLC Shashil
G Namoshi.
Praveen Peter has been picked to respresent the Bengaluru teachers’ constituency and Kuberappa for the West Graduates’constituency. The party is yet to name a candidate for the South-East Graduates’ seat, but former JDS MLC Ramesh Babu is said to be the frontrunner.
Four seats in the council fell vacant after completion of the term of R Chowdareddy Thoopalli and Puttanna of JDS, S V Sankanur of BJP and Sharanappa Mattur of Congress in South-East Graduates’, Bangalore Teachers, West Graduates’ and North East Teachers’ constituencies, respectively.