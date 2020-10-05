STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'Ridiculous, meaningless': BJP on Congress protests over CBI searches at Shivakumar's premises

Karnataka BJP spokesperson, Captain Ganesh Karnik said CBI, ED & IT are institutions with functional autonomy to investigate and bring to justice financial & criminal fraudsters.

Published: 05th October 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The BJP described as "ridiculous and meaningless" protests by the Congress over CBI conducting searches at multiple premises on Monday in a corruption case related to party leader D K Shivakumar.

Karnataka BJP spokesperson, Captain Ganesh Karnik said CBI, ED & IT are institutions with functional autonomy to investigate and bring to justice financial & criminal fraudsters.

"They are always on their job. The present raid is in continuation of investigations started by ED in 2017," he said.

Stating that the BJP respects the functional autonomy granted to these institutions for probity, Captain Karnik said "the politically motivated protests (by Congress) are ridiculous & meaningless."

"The party (Congress) which was in power for such a long time both at Centre & State should know the functioning of these institutions better," Captain Karnik said.

The CBI said it is carrying out searches at 14 locations in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra in the case that pertains to amassing of disproportionate assets.

The CBI said it has registered a case against the then Minister of Karnataka Government (Shivakumar who is now President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) and others on the allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

"Searches are being conducted today at 14 locations including 9 in Karnataka, 4 in Delhi, one in Mumbai," a CBI statement said.

According to sources, these locations being searched include properties of Shivakumar's brother and MP from Bengaluru Rural, D K Suresh.

Congress leaders have hit out at the ruling BJP governments at the State and the Centre following the searches, questioning their timing ahead of November 3 bypolls to Sira and R R Nagar Assembly segments.

Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Affairs, Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar wont deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt".

Congress Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: "The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident@DKShivakumar's house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls. I strongly condemn this."

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Congress BJP CBI
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp