Centre must release Rs 25k crore to Karnataka: Bommai

BENGALURU: Considering the Covid-induced financial stress, the Centre should release the cess amount of Rs 25,000 crore to the state that has been collected up to September 2020, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the GST Council on Monday. Taking part in the 42nd Council meeting, Bommai, in charge of GST Karnataka, spoke about the financial challenges faced by the states.

He welcomed the suggestion of the Centre to extend the cess collection beyond 2022 so that the entire compensation entitlement of the states could be given to them, which was the suggestion made by Karnataka earlier.

Bommai said, “Under option one, the earlier proposal had assumed the growth rate of 10% while calculating the loan amount. Karnataka had suggested that the assumed growth rate be reduced in the light of the prevailing situation. The Union government has proposed to cut it to 7%.”