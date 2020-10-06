DKS, family amassed assets worth Rs 75 crore

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CBI on October 3 registered an FIR (RC10(A)/2020) against DK Shivakumar under Section 13(2), read/with 13(1) (e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at its Anti-Corruption Branch, Bengaluru. In the FIR, the CBI stated that in the preliminary enquiry against Shivakumar and his family members, it was found that they had amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 74.93 crore between April 1, 2013, and April 30, 2018, during which time he was a Cabinet minister and thus, a public servant.

As on April 1, 2013, Shivakumar had assets worth Rs 33,92,62,793, which is also mentioned in his election affidavit on April 13. Between April 1, 2013, and April 30, 2018, Shivakumar and his family members acquired assets worth Rs 128,60,81,700, and the total assets they held were to the tune of Rs 162, 53,44,494. Their total income and receipts during this period were Rs 166,79,58,216, and total expenditure was Rs 113,12,16,585. They are thus found to be in possession of disproportionate assets worth around Rs 74.93 crore, which is 44.93 per cent of the total income, the CBI stated in the FIR.