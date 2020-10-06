STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Early detection helps Gadag record highest COVID-19 recovery rate in Karnataka

In the last two months, though the number of positive cases was high, the discharged numbers were higher on a daily basis

Published: 06th October 2020 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Venkosa Bhandage waves the Tricolour at his home in Gadag district after he tested Covid-negative | EXPRESS

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Gadag has recorded the highest COVID-19 recovery rate in Karnataka with 91.7 percent, according to the state's COVID-19 war room.  

As per the state bulletin of October 2, the total tally in the district stands at 9342 and the number of discharged patients is 8556. In the last two months, though the number of positive cases was high, the discharged numbers were higher on a daily basis.

The district administration has started random sampling tests in slums and other areas which have a high population density. Staff have been deputed in both urban and rural parts for random testing in two phases at the same time.

A patient who recovered on Wednesday said, “I had a cough and fever. The staff told me to take a Covid test. I went to GIMS and tested positive. The doctors started the treatment within half an hour when I was admitted. Now, I have recovered. I thank all the staff for giving me timely treatment. Along with me, 111 other patients were discharged on Wednesday.”

Gadag's District Health Officer Satish Basarigidad said, “Now we are testing 1500 people every day. We started it from a densely populated area where the pandemic may spread rapidly. Early detection and timely treatment has led to a high number of recoveries."

"The staff we have deputed are checking each and everyone with mild symptoms. If the detection is late, patients take much more time to recover. But if the treatment is timely, the patient will return a negative test within a couple of days,” he added.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadag Karnataka COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp