Early detection helps Gadag record highest COVID-19 recovery rate in Karnataka

GADAG: Gadag has recorded the highest COVID-19 recovery rate in Karnataka with 91.7 percent, according to the state's COVID-19 war room.

As per the state bulletin of October 2, the total tally in the district stands at 9342 and the number of discharged patients is 8556. In the last two months, though the number of positive cases was high, the discharged numbers were higher on a daily basis.

The district administration has started random sampling tests in slums and other areas which have a high population density. Staff have been deputed in both urban and rural parts for random testing in two phases at the same time.

A patient who recovered on Wednesday said, “I had a cough and fever. The staff told me to take a Covid test. I went to GIMS and tested positive. The doctors started the treatment within half an hour when I was admitted. Now, I have recovered. I thank all the staff for giving me timely treatment. Along with me, 111 other patients were discharged on Wednesday.”

Gadag's District Health Officer Satish Basarigidad said, “Now we are testing 1500 people every day. We started it from a densely populated area where the pandemic may spread rapidly. Early detection and timely treatment has led to a high number of recoveries."

"The staff we have deputed are checking each and everyone with mild symptoms. If the detection is late, patients take much more time to recover. But if the treatment is timely, the patient will return a negative test within a couple of days,” he added.