MDMA row: MAHE to hold awareness classes

Drugs seized from student, who sourced them from dark web

Published: 06th October 2020 03:26 AM

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: The seizure of a large quantity of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, from an engineering student in Manipal on Sunday, set off an alarm in the education hub. The student, Himamshu Joshi, is a seventh semester student of Instrumentation and Control, MIT, Manipal. The seizure indicates that the smuggling route is well-established, and students are part of the ring to make some quick money. 

The arrested student, as per initial investigation, sourced the MDMA through the dark web, but police are probing as to how he found customers. The campuses of various educational institutions in Manipal are closed due to the pandemic. There are hardly any students from outside the state who could have been his customers. The cops are investigating if he was targeting any local youths.

Several awareness drives against drug abuse have been held by the district police and MAHE in the past. Manipal being an educational centre with about 22,000 students studying in various streams, the seizure of 498 MDMA tablets worth `14.9 lakh has led the police towards the network, which they suspect is from Europe.

Head of MAHE’s Narcotics Centre Dr Vinod Naik told TNIE that MAHE has been regularly holding awareness drives to sensitise students against drug abuse. However, due to the pandemic, it could not be done this year. There are only about 800 students on campus who have returned for the PG examination. “Once the campus is full, we will resume the awareness campaign. We are also planning to go in for an online awareness programme,’’ he said. 

A source in the investigating team told TNIE that Himamshu delayed revealing the information. “Hence, we are slow in getting the correct picture. But we will question him to get information on his customers,’’ the source added. 

